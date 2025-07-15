Neha Ulhas Chande from Mumbai shares how 'Skill India Mission' changed her life

New Delhi, July 15 (IANS) As India celebrates the 10th anniversary of the Skill India Mission, the remarkable journey of Neha Ulhas Chande from Mumbai stands out as a shining example of how the initiative is transforming lives.

The first Indian to win a Gold medal in Beauty Therapy at the World Skills Olympics, Neha credits the mission for turning her dreams into reality - and for earning heartfelt praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself.

Launched in 2015, the Skill India Mission was Prime Minister Modi’s ambitious vision to equip India’s youth with industry-relevant skills to drive employment, entrepreneurship, and sustainable livelihoods. A decade later, the mission has empowered millions, giving them not only skills but dignity and economic security.

Neha’s story was recently shared by 'Modi Story', a popular social media handle on X, which posted a video recounting her journey and emotional meeting with the Prime Minister.

"Today marks the anniversary of the launch of Skill India in 2015, a bold vision by PM Modi to transform skills into strength. Meet Neha Ulhas Chande from Mumbai, the first Indian to win Gold in Beauty Therapy at the World Skills Olympics," the post said.

It added: "When she met PM Modi to express her gratitude, he replied: ‘It is I who should thank you, for making India proud.’ "I was once called just a beauty parlour girl. Today, I am a recognised cosmetologist - thanks to PM Modi’s vision," Neha said.

On this World Youth Skills Day, thousands like Neha stand as a testament to how Skill India has empowered youth with dignity, recognition, and self-reliance."

In the video, Neha described her humble beginnings and the turning point in her career:

"I had decided to do a course on personal grooming. I enrolled on a cosmetology course. During the same time, I participated in the World Skills Olympics, representing India in Beauty Therapy. That’s when I got to know about Skill India."

Reflecting on her historic win, she said: "Skill India played a big part in my success. When I won, it was the first time India got a gold medal at the international level in skills."

Neha recalled her moving interaction with the Prime Minister: "I thanked PM Modi, but he said, ‘In a country of millions, you have won this medal. I want to thank you for making India proud.’ That moment meant everything to me."

She added, "Today, Skill India has grown so much. People respect us now. It’s given us recognition and dignity."

The celebration of World Youth Skills Day on July 15 adds further significance to these achievements. Declared by the United Nations General Assembly in 2014, the day highlights the importance of equipping young people with skills for employment, decent work, and entrepreneurship.

This year’s theme - “Youth Empowerment Through AI and Digital Skills” - underscores the need for preparing youth for a technology-driven future.

Through initiatives like the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana and the Skill India Digital Hub, India is on track to become a global skills hub.

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship has empowered over six crore youth through its schemes. Since 2015, more than 1.6 crore youths have been trained across 38 sectors, including manufacturing, healthcare, IT, electronics, and retail.

Of these, 45 per cent are women, and a significant share comes from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes.

Government efforts have boosted job-readiness among college students from 34 per cent in 2014 to over 51 per cent in 2024. With nearly 65 per cent of India’s population under the age of 35, skilling and youth empowerment remain the keys to unlocking the nation’s future.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.