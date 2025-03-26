Neha Sharma enjoys ‘endless fun and genuine smiles’ during her Sri Lanka getaway

Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) Actress Neha Sharma took to social media to share her unforgettable experience from her recent vacation in Sri Lanka.

Describing the trip as a "home away from home," the 'Crook' actress expressed her appreciation for the exceptional hospitality and the genuine warmth she encountered throughout her stay. From exciting adventures to heartfelt moments, Neha’s Sri Lanka getaway left her with cherished memories, and she can’t wait to return for more.

Sharing a couple of her photos and videos, Neha wrote, “Every adventure felt personal, every smile genuine – it truly felt like coming home. Exceptional hospitality, endless fun, and unforgettable memories—truly a home away from home. Can’t wait to be back! #AnantaraSriLanka @anantarakalutara #anantarakalutararesort #UnforgettableJourneys #srilanka.”

Neha also shared a captivating boomerang of herself sitting on a rock with a stunning waterfall in the background, capturing the serene beauty of her Sri Lanka vacation. She also shared a few photos from the pool, one of which shows her enjoying a floating meal, adding a touch of fun and relaxation to her getaway. Neha's posts reflect the perfect balance of adventure and tranquility during her unforgettable trip.

The actress also gave her followers a glimpse of her stay, sharing stunning photos and videos of the serene surroundings. The visuals showcase the tranquil beauty of her Sri Lanka vacation, with lush landscapes and peaceful settings.

On the work front, Neha will next be seen in the upcoming Punjabi film “Sanjog.” Directed by Harish Gargi, the film also stars Pollywood actors Jassi Gill, Happy Raikoti, and many other known faces. The actress had earlier featured in the Punjabi film “Ik Sandhu Hunda Si.” Directed by Rakesh Mehta, the action thriller, starred Gippy Garewal and Vikramjeet Virk.

Sharma is also set to appear in the much-awaited Hindi drama “De De Pyaar De 2,” the sequel to the successful 2019 film “De De Pyaar De.” Directed by Anshul Sharma, the film will reunite the original cast, featuring Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and R. Madhavan in pivotal roles.

