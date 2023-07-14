Neha Kakkar calls ‘Dil Bechara’ a treat for every couple in love

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) Music sensation Neha Kakkar who has turned composer for the heartbreak song ‘Dil Bechara’, along with her husband Rohanpreet Singh, called it a treat for every couple in love, who are in a long distance relationship.

The musical couple Neha and Rohanpreet have always charmed fans with their cute and mushy music videos.

Talking about the same, Neha said: “This song is really special because it has been composed by both of us. The parts that I have sung are composed by me, and the parts that Rohu has sung are composed by him.”

“This song is a treat for every couple in love, but are far from each other. It is one of my best songs, and I’m sure all the listeners are going to totally love it,” she added.

Adding to this, Rohanpreet said: “Neha is just being humble, the main composition of the song is hers. I have just helped her with male parts of the song. It’s all claps and applause for her and there is no doubt that it will go down in Nehupreet's history.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.