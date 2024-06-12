Neha Joshi's father has been her 'greatest strength during moments of doubt'

Mumbai, June 12 (IANS) Ahead of Father's Day, actress Neha Joshi shared about the deep emotional bond with her father, telling that "he has been my greatest strength during auditions, rejections, and moments of self-doubt."

Neha, who is currently seen as Krishna Devi Vajpayee in the show 'Atal', said: "My father is a theatre artist. Growing up, I watched him perform on stage and learned a lot about acting from him. Whatever I am today, I owe a huge debt to my father. He has always stood by me like a rock. He has been my greatest strength during auditions, rejections, and moments of self-doubt."

"He has always supported and inspired me to achieve my goals. He saw me through countless challenges, tears of frustration, and moments of uncertainty but also witnessed my determination and passion. His pride in me was not just for the roles I landed but for my resilience and tenacity. His wisdom and guidance, especially during tough decisions, have been invaluable," said Neha.

Calling her dad, a "hero" and "role model," Neha added: "Your love, strength, and unwavering belief in me have shaped who I am today, and I strive to make you proud. Thank you for being the epitome of a great father."

'Atal' airs on &TV.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Neha is known for her work in movies like 'Drishyam 2', 'Lalbaugchi Rani', 'Hawaa Hawaai', 'Bach Ke Zaraa Bhoot Bangle Mein'.

She has also starred in TV shows like 'Ek Mahanayak-Dr B. R. Ambedkar' and 'Ka Re Durava' among others.

