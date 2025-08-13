Neeti Mohan's son Aryaveer faces the camera for the first time with her 'mumma dear'

Mumbai, Aug 13 (IANS) Popular Bollywood singer Neeti Mohan's son Aryaveer faced the camera for the first time with her 'Mumma dear'.

Treating the InstaUsers with some adorable photos of the mother and son duo, Neeti revealed that her son reminds her every day that motherhood is measured through quiet moments with your kid.

"Every day with Aryaveer reminds me that motherhood is not measured in milestones, but in the quiet moments — the warm snuggles, the bed time stories, eating meals together, traveling and the sparkle in his eyes when he learns something new, the way his little voice calls ‘Mama’ like it’s the safest word in the world," she wrote.

Neeti added that even at the tender age of four, her son teaches her joy, patience, and the beauty of living fully in the now.

"This journey is wholesome and our unique story we write together, one precious day at a time," she penned.

The proud mother was also elated about her son facing the camera for the first time. She shared: "So proud of him as he faced the camera for the first time with confidence and had fun with it too. Firsts are always special! Thank you for @uspoloassnindia @amit_thosar @kunal_ahuja16 @souravsharmaofficial @muskaantomar @ritickasjalan @dcatalentmusic @hopnbopplay for making it amazing."

Neeti's sister, Shakti Mohan, commented on the post saying, "My guddddaaa... missing you."

The other sister, Mukti Mohan, added, "Adorable!!!!! Edible mama-bubba duo."

For the unaware, Neeti tied the knot with actor Nihaar Pandya on February 15, 2019, in Mumbai in the presence of close friends and family. The couple was blessed with a baby boy on June 2, 2021.

In the meantime, the Mohan sisters - Neeti, Mukti, Shakti, and Kriti celebrated Raksha Bandhan by grooving to Ed Sheeran's "Sapphire" song by the beach.

They even dropped a video of their candid performance on social media, along with the caption, "My Rakshabandhan Kawach forever....Celebrating the most beautiful bond there is #sisterhood...Happy Rakhi everyone... Lots of love."

