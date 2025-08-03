NEET PG 2025 to be held today in single shift across country

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is set to conduct the NEET PG 2025 examination on Sunday.

The examination, which is a key gateway for admission into postgraduate medical courses in India, will be held in a single shift from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The computer-based test will take place at multiple centres nationwide under strict examination protocols.

Candidates will be allowed entry into the examination centres between 7:00 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.. No entry will be permitted after the gate closing time. Access to the login system will be granted at 8:45 a.m., and candidates are expected to remain seated in their designated exam halls throughout the exam.

NEET PG serves as the national eligibility-cum-ranking examination for admissions to various postgraduate medical courses, including Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Surgery (MS), Postgraduate Diploma programmes, post-MBBS DNB, six-year DrNB courses, and NBEMS diploma programmes.

Over two lakh candidates are expected to take part in the highly competitive examination this year.

As per the instructions issued by the NBEMS, candidates must carry a printed copy of the NEET PG 2025 admit card bearing a barcode or QR code.

Additionally, a photocopy of permanent or provisional registration from the Medical Council of India (MCI), State Medical Council (SMC), or National Medical Commission (NMC) must be brought to the exam venue, which will be collected by the authorities.

A valid and original photo identification proof is also mandatory. Accepted documents include PAN Card, Driving License, Voter ID, Passport, or Aadhaar Card with a photograph.

In case a candidate brings an e-Aadhaar, it must be a high-quality colour printout with a clear and identifiable photograph that matches their appearance. Candidates eligible under the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) category must also carry a valid certificate issued by a competent authority.

Originally scheduled for June 15, 2025, NEET PG was postponed by more than seven weeks after the NBE approached the Supreme Court requesting additional time.

Subsequently, on June 3, the NBE formally filed for a date extension, citing operational challenges, including the scaling up of test centres and enhanced security protocols. The Court, acknowledging these concerns, ultimately approved the new date of August 3.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.