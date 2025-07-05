Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 kicks off with festive fervour at Sree Kanteerava Stadium

Bengaluru, July 5 (IANS) Sree Kanteerava Stadium came alive on Saturday evening as the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 got underway in a grand celebration of sport, culture, and unity. Named after Olympic gold medallist and national icon Neeraj Chopra, the event promises a world-class javelin showdown with elite throwers from across the globe

Sanctioned by the Athletics Federation of India and co-organised by Chopra himself, the event has earned World Athletics Gold-level status.

The evening began on a vibrant note, with traditional festivities at the stadium gates. Schoolchildren, among the first to arrive, filled the stands with cheers and infectious energy, creating a lively atmosphere. A dazzling light show and live music and dance performance set the tone for the evening.

An all-female dance collective, The Vixens Crew, stole the spotlight early on with their performance. Known for their fierce style and viral dance routines, the group brought unmatched energy to the stage. Following them was Haryanvi hip hop star Dhanda Nyoliwala, who amped up the crowd with his beats and lyrics, adding a local flavour to the global event.

As the evening progressed, the energy inside the Kanteerava Stadium only soared higher. Neeraj Chopra, the golden boy from Haryana, clearly stole Bengaluru’s heart. Every time he stepped up for a run-up during the warm-up session, the stadium erupted in thunderous roars and cheers. The crowd hung on to his every move, turning even his warm-up throws into moments of pure magic.

With a stellar lineup featuring some of the top javelin athletes in the world, fans can expect edge-of-the-seat action in breezy Bengaluru weather.

Order of throw for Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025

1 Sahil Silwal (India)

2 Rohit Yadav (India)

3 Martin Konecny (Czech Republic)

4 Thomas Rohler (Germany)

5 Yashvir Singh (India)

6 Julius Yego (Kenya)

7 Sachin Yadav (India)

8 Rumesh Pathirage (Sri Lanka)

9 Cyprian Mrzygłod (Poland)

10 Luiz Mauricio Da Silva (Brazil)

11 Curtis Thompson (USA)

12 Neeraj Chopra (India)

