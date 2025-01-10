Neena Gupta’s ‘good morning’ includes onion paratha with lots of butter

Mumbai, Jan 10 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood actress Neena Gupta has shared a glimpse of her “good morning” breakfast.

Neena took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of a plate with onion paratha loaded with butter and some pickle.

She captioned the picture by writing “Good morning”.

Neena has often shared what her meals are like. Last November, she gave her fans a sneak peek into her breakfast indulgence.

Sharing a photo on her Instagram handle, the actress revealed her love for a classic Indian favorite—paratha generously topped with butter. She dropped an image of plate loaded with a paratha and butter. For the caption, she wrote, “A very very good morning.”

She had also spoken about Mumbai winter in a video.

In the video, she was heard saying: “Bombay main thoda thand aagaya hai. Itna hi aata hai ab bas. Mujhe mauka mil gaya tights pahene ka aur jacket bhi pahen lengay… Jo kabhi pahene ka mauka nahi milta hai aur aiport chaldengay. Why not?

“(Bombay is a little cold now. It is only this much. I have now got a chance to wear tights and a jacket, which I never get a chance to wear and then will go to the airport. Why not?)”

For the caption, she wrote: “Mumbai winter is here.”

On the professional front, Neena Gupta has an exciting lineup of projects ahead. She is set to feature in “Metro… In Dino”, “Pachhattar Ka Chhora”, and “Hindi Vindi.”

Neena recently made her Malayalam OTT series debut with “1000 Babies,” which was released on October 18. She played the role of Sara Ousep, a former nurse with a dark past in the show.

Neena is known for her work in both art-house and commercial films, she won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress for playing a young widow in Woh Chokri in 1994 and for Uunchai in 2022.

Her television appearances include a leading role in the drama series Saans in 1999 and as the host of the Indian version of the television quiz show The Weakest Link, named Kamzor Kadii Kaun.

