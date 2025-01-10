Egyptian FM, Fatah delegation discuss Gaza developments

Cairo, Jan 10 (IANS) Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and a visiting delegation of the Palestinian Fatah movement discussed the recent developments in Gaza and the efforts needed for an immediate ceasefire, according to a statement by the Egyptian Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting on Thursday, Abdelatty and the Fatah delegation, headed by Azzam al-Ahmad and Ahmad Majdalani, members of the executive committees of the Palestine Liberation Organization and the Fatah central committee, addressed the security and humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip.

The two sides also reviewed the Egyptian efforts for a ceasefire in Gaza and the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid into the war-torn enclave, Xinhua news agency reported.

Abdelatty highlighted Egypt's unwavering support for the Palestinian Authority, reiterated the country's rejection of any plans to displace the Palestinians from their land, and reaffirmed the significance of uniting the Palestinians and promoting the role of the national authority to ensure the people's aspirations are met.

For its part, the Fatah delegation introduced the developments in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. It also expressed appreciation for the Egyptian efforts to boost the Palestinian cause and resolve the crisis in Gaza.

Egypt has been hosting delegations from Palestinian factions and Israel in attempts to end the ongoing Palestinian-Israeli conflict. The Palestinian death toll from Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, has surpassed 46,000, with injuries up to 109,378, the health authorities in Gaza announced Thursday.

