Need to strengthen Congress across nation: Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur, Aug 1 (IANS) Senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has called for the need to strengthen the party across the nation.

Speaking to the media in Bikaner, he said that the Congress party has weakened in different regions of the state, including Mewar, Marwar and the Bikaner division.

Raising concern on the situation of the Congress party in Rajasthan, particularly in regions like Marwar, Mewar, and the Bikaner division, Gehot said, “Marwar and Mewar remain a challenge for us, and so does the Bikaner division. Compared to earlier times, we have certainly weakened in these regions. We’ve seen this clearly in the recent elections—whether it’s Marwar, Mewar, or Bikaner, there has been a noticeable shift," he said.

He expressed confidence in rebuilding the party’s strength in these areas. "In Bikaner, we have senior leaders like Kalla Sahab. We, as a team, will keep returning to these regions—Bikaner division, Marwar, Mewar, and across Rajasthan. We will connect with people and help them understand where the true future of their lives, their children, and the coming generations lies."

Responding to a question about the Manesar incident, the Congress leader said: “Look, if I keep recalling every incident, how will we move forward and do the work that lies ahead? We have to let go of the past and focus on the future. Everyone needs to move forward together — that is in the best interest of the country.”

Addressing party workers, Gehlot emphasised unity and the importance of the Congress party in today’s political landscape.

“I want to say two things to my workers: First, the country needs Congress. It is our responsibility to strengthen the party. Forget your internal differences. If Congress is strong and moves forward, only then can we save the country, only then can we protect our democracy.” He reiterated, “Yes, saving democracy in this country is only possible if Congress is strong. That is our mission.”

The former CM also emphasised that the future rests in safeguarding the Constitution and democracy. "Both are in danger today. That’s why I believe in the ideology of the Congress party, whose foundation lies in the Preamble of the Constitution. I urge everyone to read it. In every speech earlier on Wednesday, I said: put up the Preamble in your homes. Let children read and understand it."

Gehlot further stressed the importance of instilling constitutional values in the younger generation. "When children grow up understanding the Preamble, they will be committed to protecting the law, upholding justice, and supporting the rule of law. It teaches equality, social security, and the spirit of democracy. Every citizen should read it and help their children understand it. This is my humble appeal to all."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.