Need to invest in use of tech in philanthropy: Nidarshana Gowani

New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) Using technology in philanthropy can multiply outcomes and spread information about genuine social work to attract and involve the young generation, said Nidarshana Ramesh Gowani, Founder and Trustee of Kamala Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust, on Tuesday.

Speaking during the NDTV World Summit 2024 session on “Invested in Philanthropy,” Gowani said the mantra of achieving good results in philanthropy is to do it honestly and connect one's soul with the cause.

Her trust works among trans-genders and sex workers and promotes the HPV vaccine that protects against most cases of cervical cancer.

When we work with trans-genders, they always have a complaint that they are neglected by society. “Even government schemes are not benefiting them,” she said.

Trans-genders are not beggars and they expect that they should get equal work opportunities in life, said Gowani, highlighting her trust’s work for the community.

Seeking social support for sex workers, she said, “We also need to remember the challenges faced by sex workers who face stigma.”

“They are like any other worker, working away from their rural homes to fund their children’s education or parents’ well-being,” she said, adding that her trust helps them save money and invest in fixed deposits so that when the three-year FD reaches maturity, they can start their own business.

On involving the youth in philanthropy, she said, “Parents need to give them the right direction and set an example through donations to society if social organisations need to share the burden of governments to bring about change in society,” she said.

“Charity begins at home. If you do some social work or give donations, then even your children would follow in your footsteps and continue the legacy,” she said, calling for the need to invest in infusing technology into philanthropy so that the right message reaches the young generation and it is attracted towards it.

She said people need to join philanthropy on a regular basis not just on special occasions. “People should give back to society more often and they should go beyond metros,” she said.

