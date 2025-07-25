Nearly 4 lakh students enrolled across diverse education streams in US: Govt

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) Responding to a non-listed Lok Sabha question raised by MP Asaduddin Owaisi, Ministry of External Affairs has shed light on growing concerns surrounding the treatment of Indian students in the United States amid shifting visa policies and enhanced security protocols.

In his reply, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said, as of June 2025, a total of 372,424 Indian nationals are enrolled across diverse educational streams in the US. These include primary, secondary, vocational, undergraduate, and postgraduate programmes. Over the last five academic years, student visa issuance to Indian nationals fluctuated significantly—from 20,628 in 2019–20 to a peak of 143,811 in 2022–23, followed by a steep decline to 99,169 in 2023–24.

The Minister acknowledged that in April 2025, numerous Indian students were abruptly notified of their SEVIS (Student and Exchange Visitor Information System) record terminations, which automatically revoked their student visas. In some cases, students were advised to self-deport to preserve future legal re-entry options. Several students contested these decisions in US courts, citing due process violations. In early May, the US administration reinstated thousands of visas in a partial policy reversal, offering momentary relief. However, concerns persist.

Revised guidelines may further broaden revocation grounds, including participation in political protests or activities deemed undesirable by the administration. A June advisory by the US Embassy in New Delhi clarified that student visas remain under post-approval surveillance. Infractions such as skipping classes, traffic violations, or even social activism may trigger visa termination and future travel bans.

Further complicating the scenario, new screening protocols announced on June 18 require applicants in F, M, and J categories to make their social media profiles publicly accessible for thorough vetting—a move framed as a national security imperative.

The Indian government, while respecting the sovereign rights of the United States, continues diplomatic engagement to safeguard student interests. The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to developing secure and mutually beneficial mobility frameworks, while cracking down on human trafficking and visa fraud.

