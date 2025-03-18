NDMC to use modular rainwater harvesting to check water logging: Kuljeet Singh Chahal

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) The NDMC is set to implement modular pit technology for rainwater harvesting and using them to counter waterlogging at 27 major points, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable water management, said Council’s Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal.

He said NDMC has identified 27 major waterlogging points, including Purana Quila Road, Golf Link, Lodhi Colony, Africa Avenue, AIIMS Flyover, BKS Marg, Connaught Place, and Vinay Marg, where rain water harvesting (RWH) installations are planned to combat waterlogging and enhance water conservation.

Chahal informed that NDMC has already developed 272 RWH pits, including 167 conventional pits and 105 modular pits. Additionally, 182 RWH pits have been cleaned, with full maintenance to be completed by May 30.

To further enhance conservation efforts, 95 new RWH pits, each with a 30 Kilo Litre capacity, have been constructed, he said.

He announced the use of new technology after attending a meeting on water logging prevention and the "Jal Sanchay – Jan Bhagidari" Initiative, organised by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Department of Water Resources, here.

Speaking at the meeting, Chahal highlighted the importance of community participation in water conservation and emphasised the need for a collective commitment from all stakeholders.

He said that in 2021, the “Catch the Rain” campaign was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the theme “Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain” to cover all the blocks (rural as well as urban areas) across the country.

The meeting, chaired by Union Minister of Jal Shakti C.R. Patil was attended by Keshav Chandra, Chairman NDMC, along with senior officials from the Central Water Commission (CWC), National Water Mission (NWM), Central Ground Water Board (CGWB), and other key stakeholders.

NDMC Chairman Keshav Chandra presented a detailed presentation outlining key strategies for effective flood management and rainwater conservation in the NDMC area.

He said to optimise rainwater utilisation, the NDMC has initiated rain water harvesting (RWH) projects across its jurisdiction, adopting Modular Rainwater Harvesting (RWH) pits that leverage cross wave technology — a cost-effective and eco-friendly solution for rainwater collection.

These pits require minimal use of bricks and cement, reducing construction costs, and use polypropylene modules wrapped in geotextile for improved water quality, he said.

Chahal said the load-bearing structures allow dual-use of land for parking or parks, and their high void ratio ensures 95 per cent water storage capacity. Water stored through RWH pits will be utilised for groundwater recharge, fountains, beautification projects, and maintaining green spaces across NDMC areas.

He said to mitigate waterlogging, NDMC has deployed dewatering pumps at flood-prone areas and enhanced coordination with CPWD, PWD, I&FC, NBCC, and Railways. A Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been developed to ensure a well-coordinated pre-monsoon and monsoon response.

Additional measures include 24x7 CCTV monitoring through the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) at Palika Kendra.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.