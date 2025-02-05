NBA: Doncic reacts to shocking Lakers trade, says he thought it was April Fools Day

Los Angeles, Feb 5 (IANS) Dallas Mavericks' decision to trade one of the top players in the NBA, Luka Doncic, to the Los Angeles Lakers for perhaps the best defender in the league, Anthony Davis, has sent shockwaves throughout the association. The Slovenian superstar, who had previously stated he wanted to spend his life with the Mavs, revealed 'it was a big shock' when he learned of the news.

Doncic revealed, like many NBA stars, he too was shocked after learning he has been traded and revealed he thought someone was playing an April Fools trick with the 25-year old.

“It was a big shock. It was a hard moment for me. I had to check if it was April 1 (But now) I get to play in the greatest club in the world, and I’m excited for this new journey. I thought I was gonna stay my whole career there. Loyalty is a big word for me.. But I got the ocean here. I get to play for the Lakers. Not many get to say that,” said Doncic in his first press conference as a Laker.

Dallas fans have particularly been on the uproar since the news broke out with many questioning the upper management for sending a player of Doncic’s capabilities.

Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison is said to have been the mastermind behind the move and claimed AD’s arrival gives his team a better chance of winning the championship as ‘defense wins championships.’

Davis too faced the media on Tuesday and revealed he was shocked too given the silence that preceded.

“I was shocked. I didn’t know. I was actually at home, about to watch a movie with my wife and got the phone call. I had no idea….Now I’m kind of over it and just getting ready to play with Dallas,” said Davis to reporters.

Doncic is currently ruled out after having suffered a strained left calf. The injury occurred during Dallas' Christmas Day meeting with the Timberwolves. Doncic was limited to 16 minutes of action before going down with the injury and was later ruled out for the game and has not played since. He appeared in only 22 of 49 games for the Mavericks this season

"Honestly, it was hard at first. That first day was really hard. I felt like these last 48 hours was one month. Emotionally, it was really hard, but today was much better. I'm just very happy to be here for this opportunity. This is the Lakers. It's one of the best clubs in history, so I'm excited to be here," Doncic added.

