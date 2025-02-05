PM Modi to Visit Prayagraj today; local residents express elation, excitement

Prayagraj, Feb 5 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Prayagraj on Wednesday to take a holy dip in the Sangam at the Mahakumbh Mela. The PM had visited earlier as well to review the preparations for the grand event.

As PM Modi is expected to take a holy dip this time, the local residents and devotees attending the Mahakumbh are filled with excitement over the Prime Minister's visit.

Devotees believe that due to Prime Minister Modi's efforts, Sanatan Dharma has gained a new recognition.

They submitted that said that earlier, the people were not much aware but now their faith and awareness have increased. They underlined the Prime Minister has special reverence for Sanatan Dharma, and when the country's top leader visits Prayagraj Mahakumbh for the second time, it is a source of pride not just for the residents of Prayagraj but for the entire Sanatan Dharma community.

Sonu Rakheja who came from Delhi, said: "The management by the Uttar Pradesh government is excellent, and there is no crowding. I feel that even after an accident, everything was handled well, which is like a world record. Everyone should come here, visit, follow the Sanatan traditions, and take a holy dip.

"The management is setting an example. Modi ji has set an example for the country. Under his leadership, everything has changed. Sanatanis have awakened, Ram temple has been built, and these are all visible changes."

Madhu Tiwari, a local resident, said: "Since this Mahakumbh is happening after 144 years, it is a very joyous occasion for us. We are grateful to Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Yogi for the arrangements. There have been some inconveniences, which are obvious, but overall, everything is fine. There is a little issue with traffic, but work is underway to resolve it."

She further added: "When a person comes forward as a religious leader, people connect more with Sanatan Dharma. The propagation of Hinduism in the form of Sanatan Dharma reaches new heights. When our leaders and the whole country unite as an ideal, a sense of nationalism arises. This promotes Sanatan Dharma even more, and in the future, more people will join. Definitely, Sanatan Dharma will emerge as a world religion."

Another local resident, Jitendra Shukla, said: "Prime Minister Modi's arrival is always a miraculous experience. He has established himself as the biggest guardian of Sanatan Dharma. The divine and grand Kumbh you are witnessing is the result of his inspiration and work ethic. Previous Kumbhs have happened, but this time, the Kumbh and the recognition it has gained worldwide are a result of the Prime Minister's two visits and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's weekly visits, proving their deep connection and thoughtfulness towards Sanatan Dharma."

He further said: "This has given Hindu culture a new dimension. Previous governments neglected the Kumbh, but the BJP and Prime Minister Modi have made it unimaginable, extraordinary, and unforgettable. On Wednesday, Prime Minister Modi will visit Prayagraj, and the people of Prayagraj will give him an unprecedented welcome. As he had said that he would definitely take a dip in this Kumbh, just like every common person is striving for salvation by taking a holy dip in the Ganga, the Prime Minister will also take a dip in the Triveni Sangam, reaffirming his commitment to raising the flag of Sanatan Dharma."

