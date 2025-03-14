Nayanthara calls ‘Test’, a story of love, resilience, and hope

Mumbai, March 14 (IANS) South cinema superstar Nayanthara, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming streaming movie ‘Test’, has shared that the film is a story of love, resilience, and hope.

In the film, the actress essays the role of Kumudha, who longs for a life built on love, a small house, a devoted husband, and a child to call her ‘Mom’. But life has a way of testing even the purest of dreams.

Talking about her character, Nayanthara shared, "Kumudha's strength is in the simplicity of her dreams, a home, a family, and a love that lasts. But life tests her in ways she never expected, pushing her to fight for what truly matters. Portraying her journey was deeply moving, and I hope audiences feel every emotion she goes through. ‘Test’ is a story of love, resilience, and unwavering hope. I can’t wait for everyone to experience it on Netflix”.

Through love and sacrifice, Kumudha’s journey is one of quiet strength and resilience. Caught between hope and heartbreak, she fights for the life she has always wanted, even when the odds seem stacked against her. Her story is a testament to every woman who dares to dream and refuses to give up.

Presented by Netflix and YNOT Studios, ‘Test’ is set to stream on Netflix on April 4.

Earlier, the actress had expressed her gratitude to Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan for giving her the footage from his production ‘Jawan’.

‘Jawan’, which saw SRK in a dual role, marked the Hindi film debut of Nayanthara, the head of Force One. The actress recently took to her Instagram, and shared a letter of gratitude for all the producers from across the film industries of India.

She wrote in the letter, “Our documentary, ‘Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale’, has now been released. Every film I have worked on, holds immense significance in my life, as my journey in cinema is filled with countless joyful moments. Among these, many films are especially close to my heart, and I wished to include those memories and scenes in our documentary. When I approached the following producers to obtain No Objection Certificates (NOCs), they granted them without hesitation or delay. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all of them”.

In the letter she named SRK and his wife Gauri Khan, and Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi.

She wrote in the caption, “The most precious thing I’ve earned in these 20 years of my career is the friendships, love and respect I’ve got from the ones I’ve worked with. I really thank all the producers who have supported me in this endeavour for their goodwill and magnanimity always. Thank you”.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.