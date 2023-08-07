Nawazuddin Siddiqui stares with blood-thirsty eyes in new look from 'Haddi'

Mumbai, Aug 7 (IANS) Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's new look from his upcoming streaming release 'Haddi' has been unveiled and it shows the actor in the role of a transgender, in an intense look with a penchant for blood as he holds a butcher's knife laced with blood. With the new look, the film has also locked its streaming partner.

In the new poster, Nawaz's character can be seen sitting comfortably on a chair with a blood stained knife in hand surrounded by many women in the background.

The film has been helmed by the debutant director Akshat Ajay Sharma, and also stars Anurag Kashyap along with Ila Arun, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Saurabh Sachdeva, Shridhar Dubey, Rajesh Kumar, Vipin Sharma, and Saharsh Shukla.

Co-written by Akshat Ajay Sharma and Adamya Bhalla, 'Haddi' is a crime revenge drama that showcases the prolific actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a never-seen-before avatar. In the film, Nawazuddin takes on the challenge of portraying two distinct characters - Haddi and Harika, a transgender woman.

Talking about the film, director Akshat Ajay Sharma said: "'Haddi' circles around the intoxicating world of vengeance, violence, and power, delving into the very essence of a criminal's psyche. It highlights the ruthlessness of society. It took me a lot of time to flesh out characters and craft this politician-mobster-transgender drama. With bated breath, I am truly hoping that 'Haddi' exceeds every expectation, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of the audience."

The film has been produced by Zee Studios, Sanjay Saha and Radhika Nanda's – Anandita Studios, and will soon debut on ZEE5.

