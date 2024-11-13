Navy plans pan-India coastal defence exercise with 6 ministries from Nov 20

New Delhi, Nov 13 (IANS) The Indian Navy will conduct a pan-India Coastal Defence Exercise ‘Sea Vigil-24' on November 20 and 21, involving six ministries and 21 different agencies.

The exercise will focus on strengthening the security of coastal assets like ports, oil rigs, Single Point Moorings, Cable Landing Points and critical coastal infrastructure including the coastal population, an official added.

Exercise Sea Vigil will span an unprecedented scale, both in terms of geographical reach and the magnitude of participation.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the Sea Vigil exercise was designed to validate and enhance measures adopted to bolster Coastal Defence, post the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

Encompassing the entire 11,098 km coastline and vast Exclusive Economic Zone of 2.4 million square kilometers, the exercise will engage complete coastal security infrastructure and all maritime stakeholders, including the fishing community and coastal populace, simultaneously.

This is the fourth edition of the Exercise Sea Vigil. The Coastal Defence and Security Readiness Evaluation (CDSRE) phase of the exercise is being conducted by Naval Officer-in-Charges of all coastal states and UTs including Lakshadweep and Andaman and Nicobar Island since end October 24, where in thorough audit of complete coastal defence and security infrastructure is being carried out.

It was originally conceptualised in 2018.

This year, National Security Council Secretariat officials will also be part of the Indian Navy-led CDSRE teams for the first time, along with personnel from State Marine Police, Coast Guard, Customs and Fisheries departments.

This year participation by other Services like Indian Army and Air Force and planned deployment of large number of ships and aircraft have enhanced the tempo of the exercise.

One of the aims of the exercise is to raise awareness amongst coastal communities about maritime security.

The involvement of fishing communities, coastal populace, and students from NCC and Bharat Scouts and Guides will add to the endeavour.

While coastal security exercises are conducted by individual coastal states and maritime security agencies regularly, Exercise Sea Vigil coordinated by the Indian Navy stands out as a national level initiative that provides a holistic appraisal of India’s maritime defence and security capabilities.

The Navy official said that the exercise offers a significant opportunity to assess current preparedness of all maritime security agencies, identify their strengths and weaknesses and enhance the nation’s overall maritime defence framework.

Serving as a precursor to the Theatre Level Readiness Operational Exercise (TROPEX), conducted biennially by the Indian Navy, Sea Vigil-24 will serve as an essential measure in reinforcing India’s commitment to safeguarding its maritime boundaries and ensuring coordinated efforts among all stakeholders in coastal defence.

