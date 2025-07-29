Navy chief Admiral Tripathi begins 4-day Japan visit tomorrow

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) Talks on maritime security, technological collaboration and strengthening naval synergy are expected to top the agenda as Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi begins a four-day official visit to Japan on Wednesday, an official said.

Admiral Tripathi's visit from July 30 to August 2 is part of the ongoing efforts to consolidate bilateral defence relations between India and Japan, said a Defence Ministry statement.

The visit is in line with the deepening 'Special Strategic and Global Partnership', with a focus on enhancing maritime cooperation.

During the visit, the CNS is scheduled to hold bilateral discussions with senior Japanese government officials, including Minister of Defence Nakatani Gen, Vice-Minister of Defence Masuda Kazuo, and a meeting with Admiral Saito Akira, Chief of Staff, Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF).

The CNS will also visit JMSDF units and interact with the Commander-in-Chief, Self Defence Fleet, at Funakoshi JMSDF Base.

Admiral Tripathi's engagements in Japan are poised to further deepen the bonds of friendship and defence cooperation, paving the way for enhanced mutual understanding in key areas of shared strategic and maritime interest.

The visit reaffirms the time-tested India-Japan friendship anchored in mutual respect, maritime trust, and a shared vision for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific.

Earlier this month, Japan Coast Guard (JCG) Ship Itsukushima, commanded by Captain Naoki Mizoguchi, arrived at Chennai Port on July 7 as part of its Global Ocean Voyage Training, reinforcing the strategic partnership between the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and JCG in the Indo-Pacific.

The week-long port call included high-level bilateral meetings, joint professional and cultural exchanges, and a sea exercise aimed at boosting interoperability between the two forces.

During the port call, crew members engaged in courtesy calls, reciprocal ship visits, joint training sessions, yoga, and sporting events, culminating in a joint sea exercise 'Jaa Mata' (see you later) on July 12.

As a symbol of growing cooperation, four ICG officers sailed onboard Itsukushima to Singapore as Sea Riders, continuing the tradition of professional exchange.

This engagement builds on the 2006 Memorandum of Cooperation between India and Japan, aligned with India's Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) vision and the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI).

