Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma Share Cryptic Posts Amid Divorce Reports

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and choreographer-content creator Dhanashree Verma have sparked speculation with cryptic social media posts amid reports of their divorce. While neither has officially confirmed or denied the news, their recent statements have caught public attention.

Dhanashree and Chahal's Cryptic Messages

Dhanashree took to Instagram Stories to share a message about finding blessings amid stress. The post read, "From Stressed To Blessed. Isn’t it amazing how God can turn our worries and trials into blessings? If you’re stressing about something today, know that you have a choice. You can either keep worrying, or you can surrender it all to God and choose to pray about everything. There is power in having faith that God can work all things together for your good."

Meanwhile, Chahal also shared a message about divine protection. His post stated, "God has protected me more times than I can count. So I can only imagine the times I've been rescued that I don't even know about. Thank you, God, for always being there, even when I don't know it. Amen." He re-shared this with a folded hands emoji, further fueling speculation.

Reports of Chahal and Dhanashree’s Divorce

According to an ABP News report, the couple has officially parted ways. Their final divorce hearing reportedly took place at a family court on Thursday, where both were present since morning. The judge initially directed them to attend a 45-minute counseling session. However, they later informed the court that they were seeking a divorce by mutual consent. They cited "compatibility issues" as the primary reason and confirmed that they had been living separately for the past 18 months. The final verdict on their divorce was pronounced at 4:30 PM at the Bandra Family Court.

Relationship Timeline and Speculations

Rumors about their split initially surfaced when the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram, sparking widespread discussions. Chahal and Dhanashree got married in December 2020 in an intimate ceremony in Gurugram after meeting during the COVID-19 pandemic when he approached her for dance lessons.

As of now, neither of them has made an official statement regarding the divorce, leaving fans eager for confirmation.