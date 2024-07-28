Why should you install a dash cam in your car?

Dash cams provide crucial evidence in accidents and disputes. For instance, an accident on Friday in Shamirpet Hyderabad, where two BPO employees died after their car hit a divider and a bus, was recorded by a dash cam. The footage from the dash cam from the car coming behind has become vital evidence for the Shamirpet police investigating the case. Watch the video.

What is a Dash Cam?

A dash cam is a small camera mounted on the car's windscreen that records everything happening in front of the vehicle and sometimes the rear.

How does a Dash Cam work?

Typically mounted on the front windscreen, a dash cam starts recording when you turn on the ignition. The footage is stored on an SD card, and with loop recording, old footage is automatically deleted to make room for new recordings.

Are Dash Cams legal in India?

There are no specific laws against dash cams in India. Using one is akin to having a CCTV at home, as long as it is for personal use. However, you might need permission to use it in sensitive areas like defense establishments.

What are the advantages of using a dash cam in India?

Proof of Incidents: Dash cams provide concrete evidence of incidents, useful in disputes and insurance claims. Protection from Fraud: They can deter fraudulent claims from people deliberately causing accidents to extort money. Safety from Unlawful Police Actions: Recordings can protect against erring traffic cops if any. Road Rage Deterrence: The presence of a dash cam can discourage aggressive behavior from other drivers. Monitoring Teen Drivers: Parents can track their teenagers' driving and ensure safety. Capturing Memorable Moments: Dash cams can record unexpected beautiful moments on the road, such as sunsets or wildlife sightings. Keep privacy issued in mind while releasing dash cam footage to public Police and RTA should promote the use of dash cams