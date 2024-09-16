Who will be New Delhi CM? Atishi Seen as Top Pick as Arvind Kejriwal Resigns

As the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislative party prepares to decide on the next Chief Minister of Delhi, one name has risen to the forefront: Atishi Marlena. Known for her significant responsibilities within the government, she currently manages 13 portfolios, making her the leading candidate in the ongoing discussions. Signals from within the party have also hinted at her prominence in the pecking order.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, once seen as a natural successor, is no longer in the running. Sisodia, who has faced numerous allegations, has expressed a commitment to serving only when the people of Delhi affirm his integrity. During a speech at the AAP headquarters on Sunday, Arvind Kejriwal reflected on their shared struggles, saying, "The pain that I am feeling is also in Manish Sisodia's mind. The things that were said about me were also said about him."

Atishi's ascent in the party has been rapid, and her growing importance became clear when Kejriwal, while in jail, sent a message proposing that she should hoist the national flag on his behalf at Delhi's Independence Day function. However, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena ultimately chose Minister Kailash Gahlot for the task.

Atishi holds key responsibilities in finance, planning, public works, water, power, education, higher education, services, and publicity. Since the party's inception, she has played a crucial role in its development. She was a vital member of the manifesto drafting committee during the 2013 assembly elections and helped shape the party’s objectives and vision.

As the MLA representing the Kalkaji constituency, Atishi has become a central figure in the party’s communications, addressing critical issues such as Delhi’s water dispute with neighboring states. She has been outspoken on day-to-day party affairs and has taken a prominent role in challenging both the BJP and the Lieutenant Governor.

With her demonstrated leadership, Atishi’s name remains at the center of discussions as AAP looks towards its next chapter in governance.