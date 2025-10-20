Who Is Sanjiv Chaturvedi? Meet the Fearless IFS Officer Taking On Corruption and the System

Sanjiv Chaturvedi, an Indian Forest Service officer from the 2002 Haryana cadre, has built his reputation as one of the country’s most fearless anti-corruption crusaders. Known for his unflinching integrity and relentless pursuit of accountability within government institutions, Chaturvedi has spent over two decades exposing scams, challenging vested interests, and standing firm against systemic corruption despite repeated retaliation.

After completing his engineering degree, Sanjiv Chaturvedi joined the Indian Forest Service and quickly earned a name for himself through his commitment to transparency and fairness. His early years in Haryana saw him uncover a major forestry scam involving fake plantations, illegal tree felling, and misuse of funds. The expose resulted in disciplinary action against several officials but also triggered intense backlash against him.

Despite transfers and suspensions, Chaturvedi continued to take a stand. His tenure as Chief Vigilance Officer at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, became a turning point. There, he investigated nearly 200 corruption cases, many involving senior bureaucrats and influential figures. Several of these cases were referred to the Central Bureau of Investigation, cementing his reputation as an officer who refused to bow to pressure.

In 2015, Sanjiv Chaturvedi was awarded the Ramon Magsaysay Award for his integrity, courage, and unwavering public service. The award citation praised him for “exemplary integrity and tenacity in upholding public accountability.” Rather than using the recognition for personal gain, Chaturvedi donated the prize money for public welfare, reinforcing his commitment to honest governance.

Chaturvedi’s pursuit of justice has not been without resistance. He has faced multiple disciplinary actions, downgraded performance reviews, and numerous transfers. One of his long-standing legal battles involves his Annual Performance Appraisal Report (APAR) for 2015–16, which he alleges was deliberately downgraded in retaliation for his investigations.

Over the years, several judges and members of the Central Administrative Tribunal have recused themselves from hearing his cases, raising eyebrows about the kind of pressure such officers face when taking on entrenched systems. Despite these hurdles, he continues to pursue his appeals and stand by his principles.

Currently posted in Uttarakhand, Chaturvedi continues his work in forest conservation, research, and vigilance reforms. His focus remains on strengthening institutional transparency and protecting whistleblowers within the bureaucracy.

To many, Sanjiv Chaturvedi represents a rare breed of civil servant who embodies courage over convenience. His journey serves as both an inspiration and a reminder of the challenges faced by those who choose to fight corruption from within.

Sanjiv Chaturvedi’s story is more than just an account of personal resilience. It underscores a larger struggle within India’s administrative system- the conflict between ethics and influence. In an era where accountability often comes at a cost, Chaturvedi’s steadfastness continues to symbolize hope for a governance system that values honesty over hierarchy.