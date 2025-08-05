Who is Kishore Saravanan? Indian Medico in Russia Forced to Fight Ukraine War

Fear and helplessness loom over the family of Kishore Saravanan, a 22-year-old medical student from Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu, currently studying in Russia. In a voice note sent on July 12, a frightened and anxious Kishore informed his parents that he was being forcibly deployed to the war front in Ukraine.

It has emerged that Kishore was arrested by Russian authorities on May 7, 2023, in connection with an alleged drug case. However, his family claims he was illegally detained and coerced into fighting in the war against Ukraine. Despite repeated pleas and the lack of evidence, the medical student was imprisoned.

A third-year medical student, Kishore was enrolled at Volgograd State Medical University—a federal government-funded educational institution under the Russian Ministry of Health.

According to a letter issued by the University, Kishore had secured admission for the academic year 2020–2021.

He was pursuing a six-year MD degree, with classes having begun on September 1, 2020. The letter was signed by the Vice-Chancellor for International Students Program and International Affairs, N.A. Aishuk.

Durai Vaiko, 67 MPs Urge PM Modi’s Intervention

Upon learning of the situation, MDMK MP Durai Vaiko called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged the Central Government to intervene to save Kishore. A letter signed by 68 Members of Parliament from 15 political parties was submitted to the Prime Minister.

“Kishore’s parents—a humble couple who took educational loans to support their son's medical education in Russia—approached Shri Durai Vaiko, MP, in unbearable anguish. On May 7, 2023, they were informed that their son had been taken away by Russian police, allegedly in connection with a drug case involving other residents in his shared accommodation. Despite his innocence and the absence of credible evidence, Kishore was imprisoned. His repeated pleas of innocence and the family’s appeals to Indian authorities yielded no concrete relief,” the letter stated.

After receiving the harrowing voice note from Kishore on July 12, his parents alleged that the medical student was being subjected to physical abuse and psychological torture. His passport and ID were confiscated, and he was being forced to sign documents. Kishore informed his parents that he might be deployed to the frontlines within days.

“He has cried that if forced into war, he may not survive — and while giving the representation, the parents have stated that if he does not return, they too have no will to live. This is shocking and compelled us to bring this serious matter to your attention, as it concerns the lives of three individuals,” the letter further stated.

Highlighting that the incident is not isolated, the letter cited data from a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs on January 17, 2025: “126 Indian nationals have been misled into military service in Russia. Twelve Indians have died, and sixteen remain missing. These are sons and daughters of our country who went abroad to study or earn, not to fight or perish in a war that is not theirs. It is deeply disturbing that any sovereign nation could engage in such coercive and inhuman practices against foreign nationals, especially students.”

The MPs urged Prime Minister Modi to raise the issue at the highest diplomatic level with the Government of the Russian Federation to ensure the immediate rescue and repatriation of Kishore Saravanan. They also called for the safe return of all Indian citizens caught in similar circumstances.

“This matter must also prompt a serious review of safeguards for Indian nationals in Russia, to ensure such atrocities are never repeated,” the letter added.

Requesting swift action, the MPs warned that India's silence or inaction at this juncture would be perceived as indifference to the lives of its citizens.