Who Is Govindachamy? The Physically Disabled Convict Behind Kerala’s Most Shocking Crime

Govindachamy, a convict serving a life sentence for the brutal rape and murder of a young woman on a moving train in Kerala, was recaptured on Friday morning, just hours after he escaped from the high-security Kannur Central Prison.

His escape triggered a statewide manhunt and sparked national outrage, particularly because Govindachamy is physically disabled and walks with the aid of crutches—raising serious questions about prison security.

According to reports, it was a local resident who assisted police in locating the fugitive, finding him hiding in a well. He was eventually apprehended around 10:40 a.m. from an abandoned plot in the Thalappu area of Kannur district.

Also known as Charley Thomas, Govindachamy escaped from his cell in the early hours of Friday. A native of Virudhachalam in Tamil Nadu, the 49-year-old remains one of Kerala’s most notorious criminals, convicted in a case that shocked the state and the nation.

A high-level internal inquiry has been ordered to investigate how a physically challenged inmate managed to flee from a supposedly secure prison facility.

A Look Back at One of Kerala’s Most Chilling Crimes

The rape and murder of a 23-year-old sales executive remains one of Kerala’s most disturbing criminal cases. The woman from Manjakkad near Shoranur was traveling alone in the women’s coach of the Ernakulam–Shoranur passenger train on February 1, 2011, on her way home for her betrothal ceremony.

Govindachamy attacked her inside the train, hitting her multiple times on the head and rendering her semi-conscious. As per reports, she was pushed from the moving train and was later raped near the railway tracks at Vallathol Nagar.

Soumya was found severely injured and bleeding. She was rushed to Thrissur Medical College Hospital, where she remained on life support for several days before succumbing to her injuries on February 6, 2011. The post-mortem report cited head trauma and aspiration of blood as the cause of death.

On October 31, 2011, a fast-track court convicted Govindachamy under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 302 (murder) and 376 (rape), and sentenced him to death.

On December 17, 2013, the Kerala High Court upheld the death sentence, labeling the case among the “rarest of rare” due to its brutality.

However, in a 2016 review, the Supreme Court dropped the murder charge under Section 302 due to lack of conclusive evidence that Govindachamy had pushed Soumya from the train. On September 15, 2016, the court commuted his death sentence to life imprisonment for rape and convicted him under Sections 376 (rape), 394 (causing hurt during robbery), and 325 (causing grievous hurt).