Wayanad landslide: Kerala’s young boy pens heartfelt note to Indian Army

Indian Army jawans continue to search for survivors and rescue people after devastating landslides that struck Kerala's Wayanad earlier this week. The death toll has reached 360 so far. Given the jawans' untiring efforts to look for survivors and recover bodies, a young Kerala boy Master Rayyan expressed his gratitude to the Indian Army.

In a heartfelt note, Rayyan said, “My beloved Wayanad was struck by a massive landslide, creating havoc and destruction. I felt proud and happy to see you rescuing people who were stuck under debris.I just saw the video in which you were having biscuits to sate your hunger and building a bridge. That sight moved me deeply, and I aspire to join the Indian Army one day and protect my nation.”

The Army said the letter sent by Rayyan, Class 3 student from AMLP School, has “deeply touched” them.

The Southern Command of the Indian Army acknowledged and responded to his letter on X (formerly) with these words.

“Dear Master Rayan, your heartfelt words have deeply touched us. In times of adversity, we aim to be a beacon of hope, and your letter reaffirms this mission. Heroes like you inspire us to give our utmost. We eagerly await the day you don the uniform and stand alongside us. Together, we will make our nation proud.”