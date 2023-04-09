Watch: PM Modi Feeds Sugarcane to Elephants at Theppakadu Elephant Camp 

Chennai: A video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi feeding sugarcane to an elephant at the Theppakadu Elephant Camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) in Tamil Nadu is going viral on social media.

During his visit on Sunday, PM Modi also interacted with Boman and Bailey who were featured in the Oscar winning documentary The Elephant Whispers.

An unforgettable interaction! PM Modi visited the Theppakadu Elephant camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve and fed the elephants. pic.twitter.com/P4tKj2yIPR — BJP (@BJP4India) April 9, 2023

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi went on a 20-km long safari at Bandipur National Park in the neighbouring Karnataka on Sunday. He visited the Bandipur Tiger Reserve (BTR) as part of programmes to mark 50 years of ‘Project Tiger’.

What a delight to meet the wonderful Bomman and Belli, along with Bommi and Raghu. pic.twitter.com/Jt75AslRfF — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 9, 2023

On this occasion, the prime minister released the Centre’s vision for tiger conservation during the Amrit Kaal. He also launched the International Big Cats Alliance (IBCA), whose objective is to provide safe habitat to the big cats around the world. It may be noted here in July 2019, PM Modi had called for an Alliance of Global Leaders to obliterate demand and curb poaching and illegal wildlife trade in Asia.

Spent the morning at the scenic Bandipur Tiger Reserve and got a glimpse of India’s wildlife, natural beauty and diversity. pic.twitter.com/X5B8KmiW9w — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 9, 2023

