Vat Savitri Vrat 2025: Date, Significance, Rituals, Quotes and Wishes!

Vat Savitri Vrat is a sacred fasting festival in Hinduism, is celebrated by married women to pray for the health and long life of their husbands. This fortunate event is celebrated with plenty of enthusiasm across India, specifically in Maharashtra and North Indian states such as Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, and Bihar.

Date of Vat Savitri Vrat 2025

As per the Purnimant calendar, Vat Savitri Vrat will be celebrated on Jyeshtha Amavasya, which will fall on Monday, May 26, as the Amavasya phase begins at 12:11 PM and concludes on May 27 at 08:31 AM. But in some parts of the country, the festival is being celebrated on Jyeshtha Purnima, also known as Vat Purnima Vrat, which will fall on Tuesday, June 10, 2025.

Celebration Process and Rituals

On this holy day, women pray to the vat vriksh, the banyan tree, which represents husbandly health and longevity for their husbands. They keep a strict fast and chant the mythological tale of Savitri and Satyavan. In Hindu mythology, Savitri's deep devotion to Yama, the god of death, made him bring back her husband Satyavan's life.

How to perform rituals on this auspicious day:

Rising early in the morning and bathing

Offering flowers, fruits, and other things to the banyan tree for worship

Reading the Vat Savitri Vrat Katha (story) and offering puja

Fasting strictly without food and water

Breaking the fast after seeing the stars in the evening

The implication of Vat Savitri Vrat

The festival is one of marital happiness and devotion. Women keep this fast to pray for the health and longevity of their husbands. The mythological tale of Savitri and Satyavan is an example of the strength of love and devotion.

Quotes

"May the divine blessings of Goddess Savitri bring eternal love and happiness to your marriage."

"The sacred bond of marriage is strengthened by love, trust, and devotion, just like Savitri and Satyavan's story."

"Vat Savitri Vrat reminds us of the power of a wife's love and devotion in protecting her husband."

"May the banyan tree's blessings shower upon you and your spouse, bringing health, wealth, and happiness."

"A marriage blessed with love, trust, and devotion is the greatest treasure, just like Savitri and Satyavan's love story."

"May Goddess Savitri's blessings protect your marriage and bring you and your spouse closer together."

"The love and devotion of Savitri and Satyavan's story inspire us to strengthen our own marital bonds."

"Vat Savitri Vrat is a celebration of the eternal love and commitment between a husband and wife."

Messages

"On Vat Savitri Vrat, may your marriage be filled with love, laughter, and happiness. Wishing you a blessed day."

"May the sacred rituals of Vat Savitri Vrat bring peace, prosperity, and happiness to your married life."

"Wishing you and your spouse a happy Vat Savitri Vrat. May Goddess Savitri's blessings always be upon you."

"May this Vat Savitri Vrat bring love, happiness, and prosperity to your marriage. Wishing you a blessed day."

"On this auspicious day of Vat Savitri Vrat, may your love and devotion for each other continue to grow stronger."

"Wishing you a blessed Vat Savitri Vrat. May Goddess Savitri's blessings protect your marriage and bring you happiness."

"May Vat Savitri Vrat bring peace, prosperity, and happiness to your married life. Wishing you a blessed day."

"On Vat Savitri Vrat, may your marriage be blessed with eternal love, happiness, and prosperity."

Wishes

Warm wishes to you and your spouse on Vat Savitri Vrat. May this auspicious day bring love, happiness, and prosperity to your marriage."

"May Goddess Savitri's blessings bring eternal love and happiness to your marriage. Wishing you a blessed Vat Savitri Vrat."

"Wishing you a happy Vat Savitri Vrat. May your love and devotion for each other continue to grow stronger."

"May Vat Savitri Vrat bring peace, prosperity, and happiness to your married life. Wishing you a blessed day."

"Warm wishes to you and your spouse on Vat Savitri Vrat. May this day bring you closer together."

"May Goddess Savitri's blessings protect your marriage and bring you happiness. Wishing you a blessed Vat Savitri Vrat."

"Wishing you and your spouse a happy Vat Savitri Vrat. May your love and devotion for each other continue to grow stronger."

"May Vat Savitri Vrat bring love, happiness, and prosperity to your marriage. Wishing you a blessed and happy life together."

Conclusion

Vat Savitri Vrat is an important festival in Hinduism, and it is celebrated with immense devotion and zeal. Women keep this fast to pray for the health and long life of their husbands. The mythological tale of Savitri and Satyavan is a symbol of the strength of love and devotion.

