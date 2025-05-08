UGC NET 2025 June 21 to 30: Last Date to Pay Exam Fee Today – May 8

The submission of the UGC NET 2025 application form finally closed on May 7, according to the deadline provided by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Yet, applicants who filled up the application form but did not pay the fee have one more opportunity. The payment window will only be open until 11:59 PM today, May 8. Beyond this time, payments will no longer be accepted.

Candidates need to make the payment of fees through the official website of NTA: ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Even though the window for applying is closed, candidates can make correction in forms that have already been submitted between May 9 and May 10, 2025. Candidates appearing for the UGC NET June exam on June 21 to June 30 must see that the whole process – fee payment included – is completed successfully.

Steps to Make the UGC NET 2025 Application Fee Payment:

Visit the official website: ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Click on 'UGC-NET June 2025: Click Here to Register/Login' on the home page

Log in by entering your application number and date of birth

Pay by net banking, debit card, credit card, or UPI

Pay and download/print the payment receipt for reference

Application Fee Based on Category:

Candidates belonging to the general category have to pay 1,150 rupees Candidates belonging to the general-EWS and OBC-NCL have to pay 600 rupees Candidates belonging to SC, ST, PWD, and transgender have to pay 325 rupees

Also Read: UGC Issues Warning After Fake Exam Cancellation Notice Goes Viral