Two Back-to-Back Quakes Hit Nepal, Tremors Felt in Delhi

Kathmandu/New Delhi: Powerful tremors were felt in parts of Delhi after a major earthquake struck Nepal on Tuesday afternoon. Its epicenter was located 8 km northeast of Dipayal in the Himalayan country.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, two earthquakes measuring 4.6 and 6.2 on the Richter scale hit Nepal within 25 minutes apart. The residents felt the first quake at 2.25 pm while the second was recorded at 2.51 pm. However, there are no immediate reports of damage or casualty.

“Earthquake of Magnitude: 6.2, Occurred on 03-10-2023, 14:51:04 IST, Lat: 29.39 & Long: 81.23, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Nepal,” National Centre for Seismology wrote on X (formerly Twitter) today.

#WATCH | Earthquake tremors felt across Delhi-NCR. Visuals from Noida Sector 75 in Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/dABzrVoyVw — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2023

The quake was so strong that its tremors were felt by the residents in Delhi and other parts of the National Capital Region (NCR). The terrified residents immediately rushed out of their buildings and office. Some reports suggest that the tremors were felt in parts of states like Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand | People rushed out of their buildings in Dehradun as strong tremors were felt in different parts of north India. Visuals from the Secretariat. As per National Centre for Seismology, an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 on the Richter Scale hit Nepal at… pic.twitter.com/Cz7gczdMbr — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2023

Also Read: No interim relief to Chandrababu Naidu, SC to hear plea on Oct 9

