Tennis Player Radhika Yadav Shot Dead by Father in Gurugram

Today, a man in Sushant Lok, Gurugram, shot and killed his daughter. Radhika Yadav, the victim, played tennis and resided in Gurugram's Sushant Lok-phase 2.

Three of the five shots that the father fired at his daughter struck her. The police have arrested the individual. According to reports, the father was frustrated about his daughter's addiction to creating reels on Instagram.

Radhika played tennis at the state level and had won multiple tournaments. Around noon, the 25-year-old victim was shot and killed inside her Gurugram, sector-57 home. The authorities have seized her father's firearm and are currently investigating the case.