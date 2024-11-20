November 21 Holiday Demand from Maharashtra Teachers

Teachers and staff in Mumbai schools are praying for a holiday on November 21, as they would have worked long hours at polling stations on November 20, the voting day. A senior teacher from Kurla revealed that they will be free only by midnight and he cannot reach school early on Thursday.

The Mumbai School Principals' Association have urged that the day after polling be made a holiday, citing the fact that teachers are under tremendous stress apart from teaching. Secretary Pandurang Kengar pointed out that schools are up and running in the early morning hours; inadequate staff would paralyse normal working.

Commissioner of Education Suraj Mandhare had earlier granted a holiday on November 18 or 19 if the staff were scarce, given the election. But he refused to consider a holiday on November 21 because there is no precedent since 1952.

Teachers will have the least desire to get to work on Thursday. As November 20 is already a holiday, teachers would like to have an extra holiday to rejuvenate themselves.

