Stock market holidays in March 2025: BSE, NSE Holidays List

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India, the country’s largest stock exchange and the seventh-largest globally, plays a crucial role in the financial ecosystem. As investors and traders prepare for March 2025, knowing the NSE holiday schedule is essential for effective financial planning and compliance with market operations.

NSE Holidays March 2025 for Equity, Equity Derivatives, and SLB Segments

The NSE will remain closed on multiple national and regional holidays in March 2025. Here are the key dates:

Holi – March 14 (Friday)

Eid-Ul-Fitr (Ramadan Eid) – March 31 (Monday)

NSE Holidays for Commodity Derivatives Segment in March 2025

The Commodity Derivatives Segment follows a slightly different holiday structure, with variations in the morning and evening sessions. Some notable changes include:

Holi (March 14) – Morning session closed, evening session open

Eid-Ul-Fitr (March 31) – Both sessions closed

NSE Trading Timings March 2025

Traders should be aware of the standard NSE trading schedule to optimize their strategies:

Pre-Open Session: 9:00 AM - 9:08 AM (random closure in the last minute)

9:00 AM - 9:08 AM (random closure in the last minute) Regular Trading Session: 9:15 AM - 3:30 PM

9:15 AM - 3:30 PM Closing Session: 3:40 PM - 4:00 PM (to finalize closing prices)

3:40 PM - 4:00 PM (to finalize closing prices) Block Deal Session : Two windows – 8:45 AM - 9:00 AM and 2:05 PM - 2:20 PM

: Two windows – 8:45 AM - 9:00 AM and 2:05 PM - 2:20 PM Internationally Linked Agricultural Commodities: 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM/9:30 PM, depending on the commodity

Understanding NSE holidays in March 2025 is crucial for traders and investors. By keeping track of market closures, investors can make well-informed financial decisions and plan their trading strategies efficiently. Stay updated with NSE announcements to navigate the stock market seamlessly throughout the month.