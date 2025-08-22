Stock Market Holiday Tomorrow, August 23 - For This Reason!

Attention, investors and traders! The Indian stock markets will be closed tomorrow, Saturday, August 23, 2025. Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) have a weekly holiday on Saturdays and Sundays.

In contrast to weekdays when trading occurs from 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM, the weekend is a non-working time for the equity, derivative, and commodities markets. Hence, no sale or purchase of shares, futures, options, or commodities will occur on August 23 and 24.

The markets will resume operations on Monday, August 25, 2025, as per the regular schedule. Investors should design their trades and strategies with view, particularly those intending to take profits, close losses, or reposition before the weekend.

While the local markets will remain closed, investors can still monitor international cues like developments in U.S. and European markets, commodity prices, and foreign exchange rates, as these can shape market mood when trading resumes on Monday.

