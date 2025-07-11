Shravan Maas 2025: Dates, Fasting Schedule, and Worship Rituals

The holy month of Shravan Maas or Sawan is a major time in the Hindu calendar, particularly for Lord Shiva devotees. It is the month that remains filled with devotion, fasting, and spirituality, leading to peace, prosperity, and blessings. As we near Shravan Maas 2025, it becomes important to note the importance, rituals, and advantages involved in this holy month.

Significance of Shravan Maas

Shravan Maas is part of the Chaturmas, a four-month duration during which Lord Vishnu is said to go into Yognidra (cosmic sleep). Lord Shiva is in control of the universe during this period, making Shravan Maas a sacred time for spiritual development and worship. The month is dedicated to penance, fasting, and religious ceremonies, which enable devotees to gain spiritual merit and benediction.

Sawan Puja Rituals

The whole month of Sawan is devoted to Lord Shiva, and devotees follow different rituals in order to attain his blessings. Some of the prominent rituals are:

Offering milk, water, and Belpatra (bilva patra) to the Shivling

Performing Jalabhishek (ceremony of bathing the Shivling with holy water)

Reciting the mantra Om Namah Shivaya 108 times

Reciting the Shiva Chalisa and ending with Shiva Aarti

Praying with folded hands, asking for happiness, prosperity, and peace

Fasting Dates: Sawan Mondays in 2025

Bhaktas keep fasts on every Monday of Shravan, and the most important fasting dates in 2025 are:

July 14 – First Sawan Monday

July 21 – Second Sawan Monday

July 28 – Third Sawan Monday

August 4 – Fourth and final Sawan Monday

Fasting on these dates is thought to attract the blessings of Lord Shiva and earn spiritual merit.

How to Perform Sawan Worship?

To pay reverence to Lord Shiva in Shravan, devotees can adopt a ritual worship procedure:

Wake up early in Brahma Muhurta (before dawn) and bathe

Clean the house and prayer space well

Pour Ganga water and raw milk on the Shivling

Offer Belpatra, dhatura flowers, white flowers, sacred ash, and sweets

Chant the mantra Om Namah Shivaya 108 times

Recite the Shiva Chalisa and end with Shiva Aarti

Religious Benefits

Shravan Maas is very sacred, and devotees have faith that pouring water, milk, and Belpatra into the Shivling annihilates sins and cleanses the soul. Fasting on Mondays during Sawan is particularly strong, granting desires and fostering the harmony of marriage. The month is all about meditation, chanting, fasting, and charity, which, when combined, result in soul cleansing and spiritual transformation.

Conclusion

Shravan Maas 2025 provides a divine chance to intensify spiritual practice by fasting, worship, and prayer offered to Lord Shiva. With an understanding of the meaning, rituals, and advantages of this holy month, devotees can enhance the blessings and achieve spiritual evolution. May the divine mercy of Lord Shiva fill your life with peace, happiness, and prosperity.

