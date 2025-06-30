Severe Rainfall Alert: Indian States Warned; Huge Building Collapses in Shimla

The monsoon arrived in India nine days early on June 29, marking one of the fastest advances since 1960. Different parts of the country witnessed heavy downpours, thunderstorms, and lightning. The government issued red alerts and severe rainfall alerts for most states, with the exception of South India.

Early Monsoon Onset Triggers Severe Rainfall Alert in Indian States

Here are some of the states that are facing major rainfall alerts:

The states facing major rainfall alerts include Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Gujarat Region, Haryana, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and West Uttar Pradesh. Red and Orange alerts have been announced for Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

Punjab has issued an orange alert in various districts, including Ludhiana, Sangrur, Patiala, and Rupnagar. Parts of Punjab and Haryana experienced heavy rainfall on Sunday. Even Chandigarh received a heavy downpour.

In the national capital, New Delhi, various areas of the city, including Vasant Kunj, Malviya Nagar, and Tughlakabad, received medium rainfall on Sunday morning. It's a huge respite for the people of Delhi from the hot and humid weather. The southwest monsoon arrived in Delhi on Sunday.

In what should be considered devastating news, a 5-story building collapsed amid heavy rainfall in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. No casualties were reported, fortunately, as the structure had been vacated in advance by the administration due to safety concerns. Multiple buildings nearby also remain at risk.