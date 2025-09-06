September 8 Bank Holiday or not?

The month of September 2025 is packed with several bank holidays in India on account of religious and cultural occasions. While the majority of states would have banks remain closed on September 5, 2025, for Id-e-Milad (Prophet Muhammad's birthday anniversary), there is one significant exception that customers in Mumbai need to be aware of.

Holiday Shift in Mumbai

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has already changed the banking holiday for Id-e-Milad in Mumbai city and suburban districts from Friday, September 5, to Monday, September 8, 2025. The move came after the Maharashtra government rescheduled the public holiday to prevent a conflict with Ganesh idol immersion processions on Anant Chaturdashi, which falls on September 6.

By shifting the holiday to September 8, authorities hope to facilitate more efficient festival administration, minimize logistical difficulties, and permit both communities to celebrate undisturbed. Notably, the change pertains solely to Mumbai city and suburban areas.

What About the Rest of India?

In the rest of the districts of Maharashtra and elsewhere in the country, banks will be closed on September 5 for Id-e-Milad, just as was notified in the Reserve Bank's list of gazetted holidays. What this implies is that in much of India, including states such as Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and Kerala, the public will not notice banks being closed on September 8.

Government establishments in Mumbai and the suburbs will be open on September 5, with the official holiday falling on September 8. Contrarily, for the remainder of India, September 5 remains the scheduled public holiday for Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

Banking Services During the Holiday

Even when branches are closed on a particular day, banking customers do not have to worry about access to critical services. ATMs, UPI transactions, online banking websites, and internet-based services will function uninterrupted. Only physical branch-based in-person services will be out of bounds.

Global Context

Worldwide, the Eid Milad-un-Nabi festivities start on September 4 and end on September 5, 2025. But since no other country, except India, experiences the singular overlap of Ganesh festival celebrations, Mumbai alone will observe the public holiday on September 8 instead of September 5.

Key Takeaway

In conclusion, the banks in Mumbai city and the surrounding suburbs will close on September 8, 2025, while in the remainder of India, the holiday will be on September 5. Customers are urged to schedule their visits to the bank branches accordingly and utilize the digital banking services on non-working days.

