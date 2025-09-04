September 5 Bank Holiday; Here's why!

Banks throughout India will be closed on September 5, 2025, to observe Id-e-Milad, Prophet Muhammad's birthday. Furthermore, regional festivals like Thiruvonam of Kerala will also lead to branch closures in a few states.

As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday schedule, banks will remain non-operative in several states, such as Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Manipur, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, New Delhi, Jharkhand, and Andhra Pradesh.

Major Points Regarding Bank Holidays

Indian banks usually celebrate public holidays, second and fourth Saturdays, and all Sundays as non-working days.

While physical branches are closed, customers can still access digital banking services such as ATMs, UPI transactions, online banking, and other internet-based facilities without any disruption.

It is better to check the working hours of your bank before visiting a branch to avoid inconvenience. The RBI makes a comprehensive state-wise holiday calendar available, which can be used as a handy guide for planning banking activities.

State-Wise Bank Holidays in September 2025

September 4, 2025: Kerala banks will be closed for Onam.

September 5, 2025: Banks will be closed in various states to mark Id-e-Milad and Thiruvonam.

September 6, 2025: Sikkim and Chhattisgarh banks will be closed for Indrajatra and Milad-Un-Nabi (Id-e-Milad).

September 12, 2025: Banks in Jammu and Kashmir will be closed for the Friday after Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi.

September 22, 2025: Rajasthan banks will have a holiday for Navratra Sthapna.

September 23, 2025: Banks in Jammu and Kashmir will be closed to mark the birthday anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh.

September 29, 2025: Banks in Tripura, Assam, and West Bengal will be closed on account of Maha Saptami and Durga Puja.

September 30, 2025: Banks in Tripura, Odisha, Assam, Manipur, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand will be closed on a holiday for Maha Ashtami or Durga Ashtami.

Conclusion

September 2025 is packed with several bank holidays across India due to religious and cultural observances. Customers are encouraged to plan their banking activities accordingly and make use of digital services on days when branches are closed. Keeping track of the RBI’s official holiday schedule can help avoid any inconvenience during these festive periods.

