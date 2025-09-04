September 5 Stock Market Holiday or not for Eid-e-Milad?

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has made it clear that there will be no additional trading holidays in September 2025 except the regular weekends. Though Id-E-Milad, the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad, will be celebrated across the country on September 5, the stock exchanges will be open on this day.

NSE Holiday Calendar Update

As per the official NSE holiday calendar, there are no trading holidays in September. The markets will thus be in their normal order, remaining closed only on weekends of Saturdays and Sundays, totaling eight non-trading days in the month.

The next official market holiday is on October 2, which falls on Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra.

Stock Market Holidays Left in 2025

Total, NSE has designated 14 holidays for the year 2025. The remaining holidays include:

October 2 – Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti / Dussehra

October 21 – Diwali (Laxmi Pujan)

October 22 – Balipratipada

November 5 – Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji

December 25 – Christmas

On October 21, while marketplaces will remain closed for Diwali, the exchanges will have a special Muhurat Trading session. The precise timings of this ritual trading session will be decided by NSE and BSE in advance of the date.

Normal Trading Hours

Equity segment trading occurs on every weekday other than Saturdays, Sundays, and notified holidays. The timings are as follows:

Pre-Open Session: 9:00 a.m. to 9:08 a.m. (with random closure in the last minute)

Regular Session: 9:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Closing Session: 3:40 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Block Deal Window: 8:45 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. (morning), 2:05 p.m. to 2:20 p.m. (afternoon)

The exchange has also mentioned that, in special situations, trading hours would be altered or holidays changed at short notice.

