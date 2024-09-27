September 27 holiday for schools here; September 28 likely holiday!

The Puri district government has acted proactively by shutting down all schools in the district to avoid participants in any form since there was continued rain today, September 27. The state received an average of 26.3 mm of rainfall ranging from 30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The state received the maximum rainfall amount of 46 mm. Chandbali received 29 mm, Bhubaneswar received 26.3 mm, Nuapada received 25.4 mm, and Khurda and Jajpur received 25mm, respectively.

This heavy rainfall is not restricted to Odisha only; Mumbai and Thane are also under an orange warning from the India Meteorological Department. However, particular areas in Palghar are still under red alert. Excessive rain in Mumbai forced the city's executive body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), to close all necessary schools and colleges on Thursday. Unfortunately, there is no update on the school holidays. However, students and parents need to consult with their schools.

The extreme weather situation is an eye-opener on what needs to be done to avoid losses. The Puri district administration and other relevant authorities are taking these and other positive steps to prevent adverse impacts of disruptions and problems concerning students' safety and the general public. Stay safe and stay informed! Today, the schools are closed, but if the rain persists, the educational department might call for a holiday tomorrow, September 28.

