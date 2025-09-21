September 22 Stock Market Holiday or not?

Since the Navratri festival falls on September 22, 2025, several investors and traders are looking to see if the stock market will be closed tomorrow. With Dussehra and Durga Puja holidays approaching, there is a bit of confusion regarding the trading calendar.

Stock Market Status on September 22, 2025

As per the official holiday list published by NSE (National Stock Exchange) and BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange), September 22, 2025 is a normal trading day. Both equity and derivative markets will operate as usual on Monday.

Therefore, even with the beginning of Navratri festivities, the markets will be open and work on their usual timings:

Equity Market Hours: 9:15 AM – 3:30 PM

Pre-Open Session: 9:00 AM – 9:15 AM

F&O and Currency Derivatives: Regular trading hours

Upcoming Stock Market Holidays in September 2025

September 22, being a working day, investors must note the upcoming stock market holidays:

September 27, 2025 (Saturday): Mahalaya Amavasya – Market Closed

September 29, 2025 (Monday): Durga Puja – Market Closed

October 2, 2025 (Thursday): Gandhi Jayanti – Market Closed

Conclusion

The Indian stock market will be open for business on September 22, 2025. Navratri can bring the festive spirit to the states, but trading at NSE and BSE will proceed as normal. Investors must monitor the official holiday calendar to coordinate trades well during this busy festive season.

Also read: School Holidays in October 2025: Dussehra, Diwali, Chhath Puja, and More