School Holidays in October 2025: Dussehra, Diwali, Chhath Puja, and More
With the festive season fast approaching, Indian schools are preparing for a string of holidays in October 2025. The month is set to be an exciting one, with several breaks and festivals dotted along the way. Following is a list of major holidays and festivals that will punctuate the school calendar:
Major Holidays
- Gandhi Jayanti: October 2, Thursday - A national holiday on the birthday anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi
- Dussehra (Vijayadashami): October 10, Friday - Victory of good over evil
- Puja Holiday: October 13, Monday - Specific to states celebrating Durga Puja
- Muharram/Ashura: October 15, Wednesday - Important event in the Islamic calendar
- Diwali: October 22, Wednesday - Festival of lights, with potential preceding days off
- Local Fairs/State Festival Holidays: October 24-25, Friday-Saturday - Dates may vary based on state
Regional Variations
It's worth mentioning that holiday dates vary considerably between states and even schools. Some schools may announce more holidays to accommodate local festivals or reschedule breaks to coincide with larger festivals such as Durga Puja and Diwali.
Hints for Students and Parents
- Refer to your school's official academic calendar for precise holiday schedules
- Keep yourself informed through school circulars, notices, and local government announcements
- Manage study, holiday, and family time carefully to optimize these breaks
Other Observances in October
- Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti: October 7, Tuesday - Celebrating the sage who authored the Ramayana
- Dhanteras: October 18, Saturday - Beginning of Diwali festivities
- Narak Chaturdashi (Chhoti Diwali): October 20, Monday - Celebratory day preceding Diwali
- Govardhan Puja: October 22, Wednesday - Observed a day after Diwali
- Bhai Dooj: October 23, Thursday - Last day of Diwali celebrations
- Chhath Puja: October 27-28, Sunday-Monday - Celebrated primarily in Bihar, Jharkhand, and eastern India
By being aware of these holidays, students and parents can prepare and make the most of their time off. Happy holidays!
Also read: Mysuru Dasara 2025 Schedule: Events from September 22 to October 2