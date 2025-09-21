School Holidays in October 2025: Dussehra, Diwali, Chhath Puja, and More

With the festive season fast approaching, Indian schools are preparing for a string of holidays in October 2025. The month is set to be an exciting one, with several breaks and festivals dotted along the way. Following is a list of major holidays and festivals that will punctuate the school calendar:

Major Holidays

Gandhi Jayanti: October 2, Thursday - A national holiday on the birthday anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi

Dussehra (Vijayadashami): October 10, Friday - Victory of good over evil

Puja Holiday: October 13, Monday - Specific to states celebrating Durga Puja

Muharram/Ashura: October 15, Wednesday - Important event in the Islamic calendar

Diwali: October 22, Wednesday - Festival of lights, with potential preceding days off

Local Fairs/State Festival Holidays: October 24-25, Friday-Saturday - Dates may vary based on state

Regional Variations

It's worth mentioning that holiday dates vary considerably between states and even schools. Some schools may announce more holidays to accommodate local festivals or reschedule breaks to coincide with larger festivals such as Durga Puja and Diwali.

Hints for Students and Parents

Refer to your school's official academic calendar for precise holiday schedules

Keep yourself informed through school circulars, notices, and local government announcements

Manage study, holiday, and family time carefully to optimize these breaks

Other Observances in October

Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti: October 7, Tuesday - Celebrating the sage who authored the Ramayana

Dhanteras: October 18, Saturday - Beginning of Diwali festivities

Narak Chaturdashi (Chhoti Diwali): October 20, Monday - Celebratory day preceding Diwali

Govardhan Puja: October 22, Wednesday - Observed a day after Diwali

Bhai Dooj: October 23, Thursday - Last day of Diwali celebrations

Chhath Puja: October 27-28, Sunday-Monday - Celebrated primarily in Bihar, Jharkhand, and eastern India

By being aware of these holidays, students and parents can prepare and make the most of their time off. Happy holidays!

Also read: Mysuru Dasara 2025 Schedule: Events from September 22 to October 2