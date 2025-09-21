Mysuru Dasara 2025 Schedule: Events from September 22 to October 2

Mysuru Dasara 2025 will be a grand celebration filled with tradition, culture, and entertainment. This year's festivities, held from September 22 to October 2, have an interesting mix of events that will fascinate visitors of all ages. From the dignified elephants of the legendary Jumboo Savari to cultural displays, food festivals, movie screenings, and even an air show, Mysuru Dasara has something for everyone.

Majestic Elephants and the Jumboo Savari

One of the greatest attractions of Mysuru Dasara is the spectacular elephant procession. The Jumboo Savari on Vijayadashami, October 2, features exquisitely decorated elephants marching in front of the splendidly lit-up Mysore Palace. This centuries-old tradition is a popular event watched by thousands of people and is a crowning glory of the festival.

Art, Sculpture, and Cultural Events

Mysuru Dasara is also an art and culture celebration. Art lovers can visit the following events from September 22: Dasara Art Workshop, National Art Expo (from September 26), and Kala Jathre on September 28 at the Chamrajendra Government College of Visual Arts (CAVA).

Visitors can also experience poetry sessions like 'Pancha Kavyadouthana' at the B M Sri Auditorium, a leather puppetry exhibition at CAVA, and interactive sculpture camps. The Rangoli contest will be organized at the Mysore Palace campus and later at J K Grounds on September 23, providing a colorful and creative hue to the festival.

Gastronomic Delights at the Food Mela

No celebration is complete without food, and Mysuru Dasara does not disappoint. The Food Mela continues for 14 days, culminating on October 5 at Maharaja's College Grounds, with more than 100 stalls of traditional, as well as modern cuisine. A highlight to attempt is the local favorite, Bamboo Biryani, which attracts foodies from far and wide.

Film Screenings for Cinema Lovers

Cinema lovers can watch films at Inox Theatre, Mall of Mysuru, including titles like Mahavatar Narasimha, Suli, and Choo Mantar. The screening program kicked off with an inauguration ceremony on September 13 and continues till September 20, exposing travelers to local cinema as well as celebration fun.

Air and Drone Show

For adventure-lovers, the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) will conduct a spectacular air and drone display on September 27 at the Torchlight Parade Ground in Bannimantapa. Referred to as the "Ambassadors of the Indian Air Force," SKAT has been entertaining people with aerobatic maneuvers and precise flying since 1996.

A Breathtaking Flower Show

Impressing a touch of flowers upon the festivities, the Lingambudhi Botanical Garden will have a unique flower exhibition from September 22 to October 2. People can see exquisite floral designs and revel in the teeming color of nature to the festivity of Mysuru Dasara.

Conclusion

With its mix of age-old rituals, cultural festivities, cuisine, film, and action-packed shows, Mysuru Dasara 2025 will be an experience you won't want to forget. Whether you are going for the elephants, the paintings, or the food, the festival has everything you could ask for in a combination of heritage, action, and celebration that makes the event a must-attend event of the year.

Also read: Bathukamma 2025 Schedule: Events From September 21 to 30