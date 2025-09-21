Bathukamma 2025 Schedule: Events From September 21 to 30

Telangana is all set to start its colorful Bathukamma festivities today, September 21, 2025, Sunday, opening nine days of festive fervor throughout the state. Warangal's Thousand Pillar Temple has been gorgeously dressed for the inaugural procession, marking the auspicious beginning of the festival. Top leaders such as Tourism and Culture Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, Endowment Minister Konda Surekha, and Panchayat Raj Minister Seethakka Anasuya are taking part in the opening ceremony.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy-led government has taken steps to ensure that the celebration of this year is made on a grand scale with programs aimed at fostering communal harmony. Minister Jupally pointed out that Bathukamma is all about celebrating Telangana's rich tradition and culture, which is so closely related to nature. He wished the Telangana children in advance and prayed that the blessings of Bathukamma overflow into the lives of all Telangana residents, bringing joy and prosperity.

Bathukamma Festival Timings (From Today)

Sunday, September 21 (Today)

Thousand Pillar Temple, Warangal: Bathukamma opening in the evening

Hyderabad Suburbs: Morning sapling plantation campaign

Monday, September 22

Shilparamam, Hyderabad

Pillamarri, Mahabubnagar

Tuesday, September 23

Buddhavanam, Nagarjunasagar, Nalgonda

Wednesday, September 24

Kaleshwara Mukteshwara Temple, Bhupalpally

City Center, Karimnagar

Thursday, September 25

Bhadrachalam Temple, Kothagudem, Khammam

Jogulamba Alampur, Gadwal

State Art Gallery, Hyderabad: Bathukamma Art Camp (Sept 25–29)

Friday, September 26

Ali Sagar Reservoir, Nizamabad

Adilabad and Medak

Necklace Road, Hyderabad: Morning Cycle Rally

Saturday, September 27

Necklace Road & Tankbund, Hyderabad: Women's Bike Rally (Morning)

IT Corridor, Hyderabad: Evening Bathukamma Carnival

Sunday, September 28

LB Stadium, Hyderabad: Attempt at Guinness World Record with a 50-foot Bathukamma by more than 10,000 women

Monday, September 29

People's Plaza, Hyderabad: Best Bathukamma competitions and Saras Fair by Self-Help Groups

Hyderabad: Resident Welfare Associations and Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA) programs

Tuesday, September 30

Tankbund, Hyderabad & Rangareddy: Grand Floral Parade, Vintage Car Rally, Bathukamma Lighting Floats, Ikebana Exhibition, and 3D Laser Map Show at Secretariat

With the perfect blend of age-old customs and contemporary celebrations, Bathukamma 2025 ensures nine days of cultural extravaganza. From floral decorations and art camps to rallies and record-breaking festivities, the festival unites people from all sections of society to witness the essence of Telangana culture

Also read: Andhra Pradesh Schools Get 12-Day Dussehra Holidays from September 22; Begins tomorrow!