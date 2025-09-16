September 17 Bank Holiday or not in India?

Vishwakarma Puja, which is observed on September 17, 2025, every year, is a festival in honor of Lord Vishwakarma, who is considered the divine architect and the universe's first craftsman. Worshippers all over India, particularly in eastern and northern India, offer worship in factories, workshops, machines, and manufacturing units. Although the festival is fervently celebrated, a question everyone asks is: Will banks be closed on Vishwakarma Puja?

Are Banks Closed on Vishwakarma Puja in India?

As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday list, Vishwakarma Puja is not a bank holiday in India. Banks will be open in big metropolitan cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Bangalore, and ordinary banking will continue.

While this day is not a working day for banks in most states, it is a bank holiday in some states. Branches in the states of Jharkhand, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh will be closed on September 17, 2025, adhering to local customs and state announcements.

Other Important Bank Holidays in September 2025

Besides Vishwakarma Puja, some other festivals and observances will influence banks this month. Some important dates are:

September 3, 2025 (Wednesday): Vishwakarma Puja – banks holiday in Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh

September 4, 2025 (Thursday): Onam – banks holiday in Kerala

September 5, 2025 (Friday): Eid-e-Milad – banks holiday in Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bhopal, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi

September 6, 2025 (Saturday): Indrajatra – banks holiday in Sikkim

September 22-23, 2025 (Monday-Tuesday): Maharaja Hari Singh Jayanti – banks holiday in Jammu & Kashmir

September 29-30, 2025 (Monday-Tuesday): Maha Saptami and Ashtami – banks shut in West Bengal, Assam

Banking Services Operative on Holidays

Although branches remain shut for holidays, various services still operate 24×7 with minimal disruption to banking operations:

Online and Mobile Banking: View balances, transfer money, pay credit card dues, and pay utility bills through internet banking or mobile phones.

ATM Services: Withdraw money from ATMs, which are open even on holidays.

UPI and Digital Payments: Pay instantly using apps such as Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, or the UPI system of your bank.

Auto-Debit and EMI Payments: Auto-debited deductions of EMIs or regular payments will be credited automatically, be it a branch being closed.

Conclusion

September 17, 2025, will witness a bank holiday in some states such as Jharkhand, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh for Vishwakarma Puja. But major cities and other states will be conducting business as usual. Customers are requested to utilize digital banking facilities, ATMs, and UPI apps for smooth transactions during this time.

Also read: September 17, 2025: School Holiday List for Maharashtra, Telangana, Rajasthan, and More