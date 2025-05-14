UP Schools Summer Camp Highlights: Ramayana and Vedic Recitals

The Uttar Pradesh government will hold a week-long cultural workshop for Classes 6 to 8 students in all 75 districts of the state. The workshop will be held from June 21 to 25 and will attempt to link young minds with the rich cultural heritage of India. Government upper primary and composite school students will attend music, drama, and traditional art sessions.

Key Highlights of the Workshop

Ramayana and Vedic Chanting Sessions: Students will participate in theme-based sessions on the Ramayana and Vedic texts, such as Ramlila-based painting, face decoration with Ramayana themes, and mask-making sessions.

Students will participate in theme-based sessions on the Ramayana and Vedic texts, such as Ramlila-based painting, face decoration with Ramayana themes, and mask-making sessions. Traditional Art and Music: Participants will be introduced to traditional Indian arts, including sculpture, painting, and singing.

Participants will be introduced to traditional Indian arts, including sculpture, painting, and singing. Interest-Based Workshops: Workshops will be interest-based, and students will be free to select those sessions that appeal to them the most.

Workshops will be interest-based, and students will be free to select those sessions that appeal to them the most. Coordination with International Institutions: International institutions such as the Bharatendu Drama Academy, Lalit Kala Academy, and Music Art Academy will conduct classes, in order to provide a quality learning experience.

Objective and Expected Outcome

As per Mukesh Meshram, Principal Secretary of Culture, the program aims at developing greater respect for Indian heritage in young minds. The workshop is expected to provide a firm foundation for cultural literacy among school children and build pride and interest in their cultural heritage.

Significance of Cultural Education

Cultural education is an important factor in molding a child's personality and perception of their heritage. Through the inclusion of traditional forms of art and literature in the workshop, the UP government aims to develop students' interest in India's rich cultural heritage.

By engaging students in creative pursuits, the workshop aims to promote a sense of pride and curiosity in their cultural roots, ultimately contributing to the development of well-rounded individuals with a deep appreciation for India's heritage.

