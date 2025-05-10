Schools Holidays in these states due to India - Pakistan Tensions!

Given the recent intensification of the India-Pakistan conflict, a number of states have issued precautionary measures to maintain public safety. Due to this, schools, colleges, and universities in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, Ladakh, and the Haryana region have all been shut down until further notice.

States Impacted by the Closures

The closures were announced in the following states:

Jammu and Kashmir : All colleges, schools, and universities throughout the Union Territory have been shut until Saturday.

: All colleges, schools, and universities throughout the Union Territory have been shut until Saturday. Ladakh : Leh district administration has ordered school closures for the same duration.

: Leh district administration has ordered school closures for the same duration. Rajasthan : Schools in various border districts like Sri Ganganagar, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, and Barmer have been shut. There has also been a nighttime blackout in these districts.

: Schools in various border districts like Sri Ganganagar, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, and Barmer have been shut. There has also been a nighttime blackout in these districts. Punjab : All schools have been shut down for the next three days. Punjab University in Chandigarh has cancelled exams on May 9, 10, and 12.

: All schools have been shut down for the next three days. Punjab University in Chandigarh has cancelled exams on May 9, 10, and 12. Haryana: Officials in Panchkula have announced the shutdown of all schools on Friday and Saturday.

Reason Behind the Closures

The shutdowns are in direct response to Operation Sindoor, a targeted military action conducted by Indian troops against terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The operation has resulted in intensified security in border areas, with more troop activity and aerial monitoring.

Providing Public Security

State governments are making efforts to secure public safety, and the shutdowns are a precautionary measure to safeguard students and employees. The steps are meant to reduce the risk to students and employees in regions near the international border.

Impact on Students and Parents

Parents and students can verify the complete list of areas and institutions affected. The closures should not result in significant disruption, and learning institutions are expected to resume their operations as normal as soon as conditions improve.

