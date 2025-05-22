SBI PO Mains Cut Off 2025: Category-Wise Marks

The State Bank of India (SBI) holds the Probationary Officer (PO) exam once a year for recruiting candidates for different PO posts. The SBI PO 2025 exam was held in three phases: Prelims, Mains, and Interview. The SBI PO Mains result was recently announced on May 21, 2025, and the cut-off marks will be declared soon.

SBI PO Selection Process

There are three stages in the selection process for SBI PO:

Prelims: The first phase of the selection process is the preliminary examination.

Mains: Aspirants who pass the prelims phase are eligible to sit for the mains examination.

Interview: Candidates who pass the mains exam are shortlisted for the interview process.

SBI PO Mains Cut Off 2025

The SBI PO Mains test was conducted on May 5, 2025, and there were thousands of aspirants who appeared for the same. The SBI has announced the result for the Mains test, and the category-wise and section-wise cut-off marks are likely to be announced on the official portal anytime soon.

Expected Cut Off Marks for SBI PO Mains 2025

Based on the level of difficulty of the exam and previous cut-off trends, the anticipated cut-off marks for the SBI PO Mains 2025 are as given below:

General: 68-73

SC: 55-60

ST: 54-59

OBC: 60-64

EWS: 67-73

LD: 55-60

VI: 55-60

HI: 57-62

D & E: 57-61

SBI PO Prelims Cut Off 2025

The SBI PO Prelims exam was held on March 8, 16, 24, and 26, 2025. Category-wise cut-off marks for the prelims round are as follows:

UR: 61.75

SC: 55

ST: 49

OBC: 60.50

EWS: 60.25

VI: 47.50

HI: 19.75

LD: 49.75

D & E: 9.50

Factors Influencing SBI PO Cut Off 2025

SBI PO cut-off marks are decided considering some factors, such as:

Difficulty of exam: The difficulty of the exam is an important factor in deciding the cut-off marks.

Number of candidates: The number of candidates turning up for the exam also influences the cut-off marks.

Previous trends: Previous cut-off trends are also taken into account while deciding the cut-off marks.

Conclusion

SBI PO cut-off marks are the minimum passing marks that candidates have to obtain to clear every stage of the test. The cut-off marks are category-wise, and candidates can view their scores on the official website. The expected cut-off marks of the SBI PO Mains 2025 are determined by the level of difficulty of the examination and previous cut-off trends. Contenders can get ready for the subsequent stage of the choice process by viewing the cut-off marks and keeping themselves updated with the official site.