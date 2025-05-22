Raja Ram Mohan Roy Jayanti 2025, May 22: Inspiring Quotes

Raja Ram Mohan Roy, born on May 22, 1772, in Radhanagar, Bengal, is hailed as one of the most significant figures in India’s history of social and religious reform. Known as the "Father of the Indian Renaissance," his ideas and actions helped lay the foundation for the modernization of India in the 19th century. Through his progressive efforts, Roy challenged outdated traditions, promoted education, and advocated for social reforms, making him one of the country's greatest visionaries.

One of Roy’s most notable achievements was his tireless campaign against the Sati system, which involved the immolation of widows. Roy, using legal and social arguments, succeeded in gaining the support of the British government, leading to the passing of the Sati Regulation Act in 1829, which outlawed the practice. This landmark achievement was a significant turning point in the fight for women’s rights in India.

Roy was also a champion of women’s rights. He advocated for women’s education, the right to inherit property, and the right to divorce, long before these ideas gained widespread acceptance. His pioneering efforts in education led him to establish the Hindu College in Kolkata in 1817, a prominent institution that became a center for intellectual awakening in India.

In addition to his social and educational reforms, Raja Ram Mohan Roy was deeply influenced by Western rationalism and human rights principles. He used these ideas to reform Hinduism, promoting monotheism and rejecting idolatry. In 1828, he founded the Brahmo Samaj, a reformist Hindu religious and social organization that championed ethical living, social justice, and religious tolerance.

Roy's enduring legacy lies in his commitment to education, equality, and religious reform. His efforts continue to inspire individuals advocating for a just, enlightened, and inclusive society.

On the occasion of his birth anniversary, here are 10 quotes that encapsulate his wisdom, vision, and lifelong commitment to social change:

10 Inspiring Quotes by Raja Ram Mohan Roy

“Ignorance is the root cause of all evil.”

“The foundation of true religion is to be found in morality and not in ritual.”

“A single life cannot carry the weight of its obligations to society, without lifting up others.”

“Education is the key to eliminating ignorance and raising the value of mankind.”

“Religious tolerance is the key to the progress of any nation.”

“The more we come to understand, the greater is our duty to act upon what we have learned.”

“A man’s religion should be his own choice, not the choice of others.”

“Humanity is above all differences of caste, creed, and color.”

“We should all feel the same towards those who differ from us in religion as we do towards those of our own faith.”

“True freedom cannot be obtained without social justice and moral responsibility.”

These inspiring quotes reflect the core principles that Raja Ram Mohan Roy fought for throughout his life: equality, education, and a society built on justice and understanding. His wisdom continues to guide those who seek a more compassionate and just world. On his birth anniversary, we honor his legacy and reaffirm our commitment to the ideals he championed.