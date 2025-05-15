SBI CBO 2025 Recruitment Notification : Exam dates, Eligibility, and Online Application

The State Bank of India (SBI) has issued a recruitment notice for Circle Based Officers (CBO) for 2964 positions in the nation. It is a good chance for banking professionals who wish to join SBI or promote their careers.

Eligibility Criteria

For the SBI CBO recruitment, candidates should have a graduation degree and a minimum of 2 years of experience as an officer in a regional rural bank or a scheduled commercial bank. The candidates should also possess a local language proficiency of the circle that they are submitting an application for.

Selection Process

The selection procedure for SBI CBO recruitment will include:

Online Test: Objective and descriptive sections

Objective test: 120 questions, 2 hours

Descriptive test: 50 marks, 30 minutes

Interview: 50 marks

Final selection will be made based on the overall score of the online test and interview.

Salary and Benefits

The selected ones will be appointed as Scale-I officers and will be given a basic pay of Rs. 48,480 per month, two additional increments. The overall salary package will be approximately Rs. 85,000 per month.

Exam Pattern

The online exam will have 120 questions, spread into four sections:

English Language: 30 questions, 30 minutes

Banking Knowledge: 40 questions, 40 minutes

General Awareness/Economy: 30 questions, 30 minutes

Computer Aptitude: 20 questions, 20 minutes

Preparation Tips

In order to prepare for the SBI CBO recruitment test, applicants should emphasize strengthening their knowledge of finance and banking and their English language. They should also work on writing essays and letters so that they can enhance their descriptive writing capabilities.

Important Dates

Online application closing date: May 29, 2025

Online test: July 2025 (tentative)

Circle-wise Vacancies

Amravati Circle: 186 posts

Hyderabad Circle: 233 posts

Benefits of Joining SBI

Joining SBI as a Circle-Based Officer offers many benefits, including a stable career, a good salary package, and opportunities for growth and advancement. SBI is one of the largest and most prestigious banks in India, and working with SBI can be a great career opportunity for bank professionals.

Conclusion

SBI Circle Based Officers recruitment 2025 provides a fantastic chance for bank professionals to get employed with SBI or enhance their job prospects. With 2964 openings countrywide, the probability of selection is good for the candidates. By preparing well and being eligible for the job, the candidates can avail this chance and begin a successful career with SBI.

